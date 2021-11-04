Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 209.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $261.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.