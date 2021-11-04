Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

