Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.35

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.35 and traded as high as $35.13. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2,014 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

