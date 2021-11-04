Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stephens from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.97. 30,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,156. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

