Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $145.00 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

