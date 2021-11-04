Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $187,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

