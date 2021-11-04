Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-$17.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.89. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.950-$17.650 EPS.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $23.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.89. 30,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.99. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $216.92 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.48. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

