Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Parkland (TSE:PKI) received a C$52.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.45.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.93. The company had a trading volume of 374,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.52.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.