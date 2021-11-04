Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,743.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,712.32. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $970.00 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

