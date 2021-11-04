Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

