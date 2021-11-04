PDT Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.84 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

