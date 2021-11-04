PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.