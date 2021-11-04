PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.87 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

