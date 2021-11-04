PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.