Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of PGC stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

