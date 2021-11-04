Peercoin Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $25.06 million and $46,221.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,216,816 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

