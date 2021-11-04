Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.63.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.61. 344,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,208. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

