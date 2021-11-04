Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 25.8% in October

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

