Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 709,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $735.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

