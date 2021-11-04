Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.93

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.93 and last traded at $145.16, with a volume of 12979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

