PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of PKI opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

