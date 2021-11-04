PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 607,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.39.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.