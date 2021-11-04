PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.02. 31,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,194. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.39.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.