PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 174,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

