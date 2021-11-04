PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PetroTal stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

