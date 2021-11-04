PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGT Innovations stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 140.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

