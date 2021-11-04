Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.59

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

