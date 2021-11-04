Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$19.19 during trading on Thursday. 4,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,261. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

