PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,495. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.