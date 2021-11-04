PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,495. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

