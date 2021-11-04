Piper Sandler Raises Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $48.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,441,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

