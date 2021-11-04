Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AON by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.