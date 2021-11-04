Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

PBI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 2,230,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

