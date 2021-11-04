Pivot Token Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00244906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00097766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

