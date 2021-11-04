Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.00 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Plains GP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

