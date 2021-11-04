Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 188,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

