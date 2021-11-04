Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.85 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $25,170,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 904.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 582,860 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.37 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

