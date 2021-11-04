Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.22 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,820 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

HRMY opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

