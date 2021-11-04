Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Akerna were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Akerna stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

