Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.03

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $17.88. Points International shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2,972 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.