Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.77. Premier Financial shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

