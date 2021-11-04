Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 23,377,090 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,377,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last ninety days.

PATH opened at $54.36 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

