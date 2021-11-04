Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.79% of DraftKings worth $1,006,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,241,764 shares of company stock valued at $236,808,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $46.84 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

