Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Billion Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,134,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,615 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $1,343,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $16,278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.