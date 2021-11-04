PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $500,370.15 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.