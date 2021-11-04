PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $500,370.15 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
