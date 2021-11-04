Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Acquires $127,841.42 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 39,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

