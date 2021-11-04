Primo Water Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

