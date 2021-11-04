Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

PRMW opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

