PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $381,147.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $381,147.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00088050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00101348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.05 or 0.07318555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.22 or 0.99456683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.