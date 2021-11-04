Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $74.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,852 shares of company stock worth $33,446,824 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 44,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.