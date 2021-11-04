Project Pai Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00141142 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,783,647,920 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,557,119 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.